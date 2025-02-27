Supporting Daniel Shirk & family

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $8,625
Campaign funds will be received by Marcus Shirk
Last Saturday, January 20th, a group of friends from God’s Bible School & College met a group of teens from a local area church to go snow sledding.
What began as a day filled with fun, food, and friendship turned into a fierce test of our faith, as on the very first time down the hill, Daniel Shirk veered off to the left, crashed into a ravine, and broke his back.
We went from laughing, to crying out to God in terror and fear, and as the day crept along, found ourselves waiting in the emergency room for news, praying and weeping for our friend.
We watched in bittersweet awe as one by one, people rushed to the hospital to stand in solidarity with us and support Daniel. Our college President and Vice President of student affairs came. Our campus pastor and our PR director came, as well as teachers and mentors, and fellow students. They all gathered to support Daniel, support his dear mother, and support us.
Now we are giving you a chance to lend your support as well. We are asking you to give out of the abundance of your heart that which God has blessed you with, to help Daniel and his family in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.
Absent of a miracle of God, Daniel is in for a long and painful rehabilitation process. He is currently recovering from surgery and beginning rehabilitation. But the news is still dire, he is currently experiencing paralysis from the waist down, with a little feeling and movement in his left leg, but none in his right, and no feeling in his feet.
The doctors removed the broken pieces of bone from his shattered L1 vertebrae and fused his spine with titanium rods. His spinal cord was bruised. His doctors are uncertain how much use of his lower body he will recover.
Since the surgery he has faced struggles with pain management trying to reach the place he is able to endure the gauntlet of physical therapy ahead.
His parents have enough on their plate, needing to be there for his siblings, working, getting their home prepared to help Daniel when he returns home, and also supporting Daniel…..they shouldn’t have to worry about finances in this difficult time.
So we his friends are asking you to join us in supporting Daniel and his family, asking you to give as God lays it on your hearts.
Continued prayers.
With God, All things are possible!
Praying for continued healing 🙏
Been praying for you!!!
We don’ t know you personally, but we are praying for you!
Love you all and praying g for you.💕
Best wishes to you, Daniel, and continued prayers for you and your family. May you feel our God hugging you close in these days.
We are trusting that Daniel and his family will continue to sense God's presence and his gracious support as they journey forward!
So sorry for your pain. We’ve been praying for you!
Praying often for Daniel!
Praying for Daniel and the family!
God bless you all! We are praying for a blessing.
Prayers for healing during this challenging time. 🙏
February 27th, 2025
Well it's been a little more than a year, but here's an update. My accident happened January 20, 2024, so its been about 15 months. A lot has happened in that time, and I am incredibly grateful for the support and prayers that I have received. I have made a lot of progress physically, and while I still use a wheelchair almost all the time, I have improved to the point that I can stand with support and walk short distances with a walker. Praise God for that! I am still doing physical therapy as much as I can. I went back to college in August, and I am currently finishing up my last semester. I'll be graduating in May with a BA in Church Music. I have some big goals for this year. I am working towards getting a vehicle modified for me to be able to drive, and I am hoping to move out of my parents house over the summer. My prayer requests right now are that God will continue to provide for the things I need, the biggest three being a job, a car, and a place to live, all of which are big expenses. God has already provided in some pretty miraculous ways, so I am trusting that He will work these things out for me too.
Thanks again for your support!
April 4th, 2024
Thank you so much to all those who have given! You have been a huge blessing. It has been amazing to watch how God is providing.
It's been two and a half months now, and a lot has happened. I have seen an encouraging amount of recovery. I have regained a lot of movement and strength in my left leg, and the right is showing some promising signs. Recovery could continue for a year or more. Last week I was able to stand with a walker without any other outside help. This is a big step. Being able to do some stuff without the help of a therapist means I can work on it more easily from home. The home modifications are also pretty much finished now. I am able to get around pretty well and do most things for myself.
Looking forward, there are some big things happening. I have an opportunity to go to Oklahoma for a few weeks of more intense therapy. The 34 Project is a nonprofit organization that specializes in spinal cord injury therapy. They will be able to work with me five days a week with better equipment and longer sessions than where I am going now. It's also significantly cheaper, which is good because insurance will only cover a limited number of sessions. Those are almost all used up now, so I will be paying for this myself. Another big expense would be a car. I am currently relying on other people for transportation, but if I am able to purchase a car I could get it modified with hand controls for me to able to drive. That would be so awesome! I am currently continuing online classes from God's Bible School. My plan at this point is to return to campus in the fall to complete my degree.
Thanks again for your support! It has made things so much easier.
Isaiah 43:19
Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.
