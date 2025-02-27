Supporting Daniel Shirk & family

Last Saturday, January 20th, a group of friends from God’s Bible School & College met a group of teens from a local area church to go snow sledding.

What began as a day filled with fun, food, and friendship turned into a fierce test of our faith, as on the very first time down the hill, Daniel Shirk veered off to the left, crashed into a ravine, and broke his back.

We went from laughing, to crying out to God in terror and fear, and as the day crept along, found ourselves waiting in the emergency room for news, praying and weeping for our friend.

We watched in bittersweet awe as one by one, people rushed to the hospital to stand in solidarity with us and support Daniel. Our college President and Vice President of student affairs came. Our campus pastor and our PR director came, as well as teachers and mentors, and fellow students. They all gathered to support Daniel, support his dear mother, and support us.

Now we are giving you a chance to lend your support as well. We are asking you to give out of the abundance of your heart that which God has blessed you with, to help Daniel and his family in the coming days, weeks, and months ahead.

Absent of a miracle of God, Daniel is in for a long and painful rehabilitation process. He is currently recovering from surgery and beginning rehabilitation. But the news is still dire, he is currently experiencing paralysis from the waist down, with a little feeling and movement in his left leg, but none in his right, and no feeling in his feet.

The doctors removed the broken pieces of bone from his shattered L1 vertebrae and fused his spine with titanium rods. His spinal cord was bruised. His doctors are uncertain how much use of his lower body he will recover.

Since the surgery he has faced struggles with pain management trying to reach the place he is able to endure the gauntlet of physical therapy ahead.

His parents have enough on their plate, needing to be there for his siblings, working, getting their home prepared to help Daniel when he returns home, and also supporting Daniel…..they shouldn’t have to worry about finances in this difficult time.

So we his friends are asking you to join us in supporting Daniel and his family, asking you to give as God lays it on your hearts.