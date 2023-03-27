Fresh Start: Moving and Relocation Support

I'm raising money to make a fresh start somewhere else. I've been harassed by people who work for a federal job, and I've contacted law enforcement, but they've refused to help.





I need to relocate, and the funds will help cover moving and travel costs, as well as a few months of rent, utilities, and food as I settle into a new place.





Your support would mean so much as I work toward this new chapter. Thank you for standing with me.