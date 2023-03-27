Fresh Start for Our Family

The past three years have been incredibly us. I've been dealing with heart failure, our son was diagnosed with autism, and my fiancée spent a year out of work recovering from lung illness and sepsis. We made the difficult decision to move so she could find work and focus on her health. At the same time, my stepmom had a life-altering accident in March and is now nearing the hospice stage. Between medical costs, the move, and supporting my stepmom, we've stretched ourselves thin trying to keep everything together.





I'm raising this money to help us get a fresh start, to cover the expenses we've faced and give our family some breathing room as we move forward. Your support would mean so much to us during this season. Thank you for standing with us.