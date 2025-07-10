Fight Injustice Mothers Last Hope for a New Trial

The city, the county and the state, all fully funded and resourced, are now focused on making an example out of a loving mother.

My sister has been charged under the controversial “Law of Parties,” a Texas law that allows someone to be convicted of a crime by association—even if they didn’t commit the act themselves.

She has already lost everything:

Her career

Her financial stability

Her freedom

We fought as hard as we could and have spent every resource we had.

We hired legal counsel, only to find out, too late, that the defense was insufficient.

She was convicted and our family was left devastated.

However, we are not giving up!

Before sentencing, we maxed out credit cards, sold personal belongings and hired new counsel.

By God’s grace, a Motion to Stay was granted.

That means her sentence is temporarily paused while a Motion to Recuse is under review—giving us one last shot at fairness.

If the judge is recused and the motion is granted, we may be allowed to file a Motion for a New Trial.

And that would change everything!





Why We Need Your Help:

We are emotionally and financially exhausted.

We are standing up to an entire legal system with nothing but hope, faith, and now… your support.

Your donation will go towards:

Attorney fees

Filing and court costs

Any resource that can help her get a fair and just trial





Every dollar is a prayer. Every share is a light.

If you’ve ever felt the system can break good people, please stand with us.

We’re trusting in God, in grace, and in the goodness of strangers.

From the bottom of my heart—thank you for reading, thank you for caring, and thank you for giving us the chance to fight for her future.