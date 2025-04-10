Campaign Image

Support Hanson Family

Goal:

 USD $70,000

Raised:

 USD $335

Campaign created by Seneca Hanson

Campaign funds will be received by Seneca Hanson

Support Hanson Family

I need your help with legal fees and bond. I was in a incident that I had to use self defense to defend myself and son. Please donate any amounts toward my legal fees. Thank you God bless 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

Put your trust in God to bring you through difficult circumstances.

Marquie Jacobs
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Kiaa
$ 10.00 USD
8 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo