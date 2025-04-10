Support Hanson Family

Goal:
USD $70,000
Raised:
USD $335
Campaign funds will be received by Seneca Hanson
I need your help with legal fees and bond. I was in a incident that I had to use self defense to defend myself and son. Please donate any amounts toward my legal fees. Thank you God bless
Put your trust in God to bring you through difficult circumstances.
