Free Mark Lasher

New Evidence Has Emerged:

In June 2002, Mark Anthony Lasher was wrongfully convicted of a sexual offense he did not commit. New evidence has since emerged, including a recantation from the individual who initially accused Lasher, admitting in several communications that she was coerced to lie about the allegation. Despite this newfound evidence, Lasher remains incarcerated, unable to afford the legal resources needed to clear his name.

The prosecution’s claims of repeated sexual assault were not supported by forensic evidence. A nurse practitioner who conducted a medical examination six days after the alleged last incident testified that no trauma, tearing, or abrasions were found, discrediting the State’s claims of repeated sexual assault. Despite this, the jury was led to believe that physical evidence was unnecessary, especially because the medical examiner stated that young girls “healed” fast.





Why Your Support Matters:





Mark’s case exposes critical flaws in our justice system. By contributing to his legal defense fund, you're helping correct a significant injustice and standing against wrongful convictions. Your donation will directly fund:





Legal Representation: Securing experienced attorneys to navigate the exoneration process.

Investigative Services: Uncovering and presenting new evidence to support Mark’s innocence.

Court Fees and Expenses: Covering the costs associated with filing appeals and other legal proceedings.





Mark’s Story:





Before his wrongful conviction, Mark was a vibrant young man who loved to travel across the country, with fond memories of Tennessee, the Carolinas, and Florida. Having spent much of his childhood in foster care due to an abusive home, Mark cherished his freedom and the open road. He was engaged to a loving woman who firmly believed in his innocence but unfortunately had to depart with his fiancé.





Call to Action:





We ask for your help in seeking justice for Mark. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to exonerating an innocent man and shedding light on the flaws of our legal system. Please consider donating and sharing Mark’s story with your network.





Together, we can make a difference and restore justice for Mark.





Disclaimer: The image displayed includes the individual who previously accused Mark Anthony Lasher. This photo was taken during a visit with him. To respect her privacy, her identity has been withheld. To learn more about the case, please visit:



