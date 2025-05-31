Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $11,917
Campaign funds will be received by Rob Cunningham
We are a group of Linqto customers who seek to save and restore the company’s founding principles and ensure its continued existence in response to very troubling developments in the company’s management.
These developments pose a direct threat to Linqto’s approximately 14,000 customers — and the very future of the company itself — but we are confident that together we can “free Linqto” and protect all our investments.
Linqto was founded five years ago with the mission of democratizing the private equity space. Financially in the black within three months of its launch — and every month since, until very recently — Linqto enabled its customers to take advantage of private equity investing in small increments amid the growing crypto space, with nearly 75% of its customers holding equity in Ripple.
Unfortunately, Linqto’s current management has demonstrated a coordinated pattern of behavior that puts Linqto and its customers at risk. Linqto’s platform was cash-positive and operationally sound before the new management’s arrival. Its seeming path towards insolvency appears to be the result of deliberate sabotage and/or an undisclosed restructuring. The threat is existential—not only to the company, but to 14,000+ customers, particularly those directly holding Ripple equity (SPVs).
I sincerely hope this helps in the efforts on my and all other investors.
Godspeed with this venture!
We have to fight for our rights and investment control.
I bought Ripple stock on Linqto. I'd like to help if I can by donating.
Godspeed with this massive undertaking.
In my capacity as an investor with holdings across several companies offered by the Linqto platform, I wish to formally express my objection to the proposed bankruptcy. In my view, this course of action is not in the best interest of myself or other investors who have relied on the platform. Moreover, the circumstances surrounding this proposal suggest the presence of ulterior motives. I respectfu
Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy is not in the best interest of shareholders or investors. Free Linqto back to the people!
As an investor on the Linqto platform who hold stakes in various companies within their product offerings, I decline the motion to move forward with this bankruptcy. This is not of mine or any other investor who used the platform’s best interest and it appears there’s other motives behind this move. Please help free Linqto, we the people have spoken!
Praying for supernatural success in your efforts, in Jesus’ name Amen!
If the reserves of the assets are still held, they should be distributed to the clients.
Let’s do things right, I believe in this cause and hopefully this donation help all of us to get our Linqto money back.
I don’t want to be liquidated of my Ripple units. I think new people at Linqto are trying to steal our units. Please help us. I filed a complaint with the SEC stating this.
This company took major advantage of thousands of people with deception over liquidity and share price. The current management is preparing to fight any legal action rather than becoming more transparent.
I pray you can help us. I have alot invested in this platform.
