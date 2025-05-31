We are a group of Linqto customers who seek to save and restore the company’s founding principles and ensure its continued existence in response to very troubling developments in the company’s management.

These developments pose a direct threat to Linqto’s approximately 14,000 customers — and the very future of the company itself — but we are confident that together we can “free Linqto” and protect all our investments.

Linqto was founded five years ago with the mission of democratizing the private equity space. Financially in the black within three months of its launch — and every month since, until very recently — Linqto enabled its customers to take advantage of private equity investing in small increments amid the growing crypto space, with nearly 75% of its customers holding equity in Ripple.

Unfortunately, Linqto’s current management has demonstrated a coordinated pattern of behavior that puts Linqto and its customers at risk. Linqto’s platform was cash-positive and operationally sound before the new management’s arrival. Its seeming path towards insolvency appears to be the result of deliberate sabotage and/or an undisclosed restructuring. The threat is existential—not only to the company, but to 14,000+ customers, particularly those directly holding Ripple equity (SPVs).