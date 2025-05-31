Campaign Image

FREE LINQTO

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $11,917

Campaign created by Rob Cunningham

Campaign funds will be received by Rob Cunningham

We are a group of Linqto customers who seek to save and restore the company’s founding principles and ensure its continued existence in response to very troubling developments in the company’s management.

These developments pose a direct threat to Linqto’s approximately 14,000 customers — and the very future of the company itself — but we are confident that together we can “free Linqto” and protect all our investments.

Linqto was founded five years ago with the mission of democratizing the private equity space. Financially in the black within three months of its launch — and every month since, until very recently — Linqto enabled its customers to take advantage of private equity investing in small increments amid the growing crypto space, with nearly 75% of its customers holding equity in Ripple.

Unfortunately, Linqto’s current management has demonstrated a coordinated pattern of behavior that puts Linqto and its customers at risk. Linqto’s platform was cash-positive and operationally sound before the new management’s arrival. Its seeming path towards insolvency appears to be the result of deliberate sabotage and/or an undisclosed restructuring. The threat is existential—not only to the company, but to 14,000+ customers, particularly those directly holding Ripple equity (SPVs).

Recent Donations
David
$ 250.00 USD
Just now

I sincerely hope this helps in the efforts on my and all other investors.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Godspeed with this venture!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

We have to fight for our rights and investment control.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
11 hours ago

I bought Ripple stock on Linqto. I'd like to help if I can by donating.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Godspeed with this massive undertaking.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

In my capacity as an investor with holdings across several companies offered by the Linqto platform, I wish to formally express my objection to the proposed bankruptcy. In my view, this course of action is not in the best interest of myself or other investors who have relied on the platform. Moreover, the circumstances surrounding this proposal suggest the presence of ulterior motives. I respectfu

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy is not in the best interest of shareholders or investors. Free Linqto back to the people!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

As an investor on the Linqto platform who hold stakes in various companies within their product offerings, I decline the motion to move forward with this bankruptcy. This is not of mine or any other investor who used the platform’s best interest and it appears there’s other motives behind this move. Please help free Linqto, we the people have spoken!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for supernatural success in your efforts, in Jesus’ name Amen!

Brian Busto
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Pat Clarke
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

If the reserves of the assets are still held, they should be distributed to the clients.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 days ago

Rosendo Carranza
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Let’s do things right, I believe in this cause and hopefully this donation help all of us to get our Linqto money back.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

I don’t want to be liquidated of my Ripple units. I think new people at Linqto are trying to steal our units. Please help us. I filed a complaint with the SEC stating this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Harold
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

This company took major advantage of thousands of people with deception over liquidity and share price. The current management is preparing to fight any legal action rather than becoming more transparent.

mary palmer dargan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray you can help us. I have alot invested in this platform.

