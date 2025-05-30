Free John Flynn 2025

Help John J. Flynn Seek Justice-

Friends of Flynn are raising money to help John J. Flynn of Norwalk, Connecticut secure legal representation and fight for first amendment rights and freedom.

According to John, he was wrongfully charged with assault and trespassing—charges that he firmly denies. But what's even more alarming is what happened next: John is being forcibly institutionalized, and we believe this is being done because of his political beliefs and the way he chooses to express them.

Regardless of where anyone stands politically, no one should be punished, silenced, or institutionalized for their beliefs. Forced treatment should never be used as a tool to suppress dissent.

This is about more than John—this is about defending basic civil liberties.

We’re raising funds to help John hire an experienced attorney who can advocate for his rights, challenge the charges, and bring the facts to light.

Your support can make a real difference- Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help John get the justice he deserves.











