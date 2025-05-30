Free John Flynn 2025

Campaign Image

Help John J. Flynn Seek Justice-

Friends of Flynn are raising money to help John J. Flynn of Norwalk, Connecticut secure legal representation and fight for first amendment rights and freedom.

According to John, he was wrongfully charged with assault and trespassing—charges that he firmly denies. But what's even more alarming is what happened next: John is being forcibly institutionalized, and we believe this is being done because of his political beliefs and the way he chooses to express them.

Regardless of where anyone stands politically, no one should be punished, silenced, or institutionalized for their beliefs. Forced treatment should never be used as a tool to suppress dissent.

This is about more than John—this is about defending basic civil liberties.

We’re raising funds to help John hire an experienced attorney who can advocate for his rights, challenge the charges, and bring the facts to light.

Your support can make a real difference- Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help John get the justice he deserves.




Jesse Beltran
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Stay Vigilant, Stay Strong.

Bonnie Kellerby
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Those that put John Flynn in this jailed box, know he's not guilty of any type of crime except for using his Freedom of Speech. God knows, we all here know, he is overly sane and let John Flynn Free!

Liz Mann
$ 10.00 USD
16 hours ago

Targeted Individual Texas
$ 5.00 USD
23 hours ago

Free John

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Donations from various people at the Protest on the Bridge at Whiting Forensic Hospital 7/13/25

Autumn Mattox
$ 25.00 USD
4 days ago

Free John!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
7 days ago

This is criminal to the extreme! Please help! Give and Pray

Anz
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Fatimah Elamin
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Free John Now!!

Rich Canova
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Amy McCarthy
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Jane Leone
$ 25.00 USD
18 days ago

Calvary Solid Ground
$ 1000.00 USD
20 days ago

Joshua 1:9

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
22 days ago

God bless John J Flynn! Freedom!

Karen Sylvester
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

Free John Flynn

Pam Wyatt
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Jean Lavin
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

