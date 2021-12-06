HEALTHCARE WORKERS FIGHT AGAINST VACCINE MANDATES

Each of us ran towards the COVID battleline not away from it. We are Nurses, Physical Therapists, Occupational Therapists. Some work in the IT dept. others as Unit Secretaries. All of us have this in common, we have been UNLAWFULLY TERMINATED by our hospital, EMC, for exercising our religious and medical rights and freedoms. We have chosen not to take the vaccine. It takes all of us to make patient care safe. Some of us have worked for the hospital for 15 years, 30 years, some for almost 40 years. We are not alone, this same story has been told across the US. Fire fighters, Police, even our Military have faced this tyranny. IT MUST STOP! We have chosen to fight back and we hope you can join our fight. It won't be easy and it will be expensive. We have lost our jobs, our medical and dental insurance and our life insurance. Our greatest loss is losing our friends whom we have worked side by side with through one of the worst Pandemics in history. Many now struggle to take care of their families. We are in a different kind of battle today. Please help if you can. No amount is insignificant.Today it is our freedoms, but tomorrow it may be yours.