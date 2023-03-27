Freedom's 6 Farm Sanctuary Boost

What makes a success story?

Is that not just the conclusion of many hours of trial and error, failures and wins?





And maybe, through the process, we face more misfortune than others often get to see.





Freedom’s 6 Farm Sanctuary is no different.





If you have ever owned animals, I’m sure you know what hardships can take place.





The farm's horse population increased by 3 last year when the owner died, giving the farm more animals to care for.





Since then, there has been great loss, many injuries, and more sickness/diagnoses.

And the inevitable aging farm has put a strain on resources.





The vet/feed/water/electric bills have become cumbersome, using up much of the owners' military and civilian retirement check each month.





We would greatly appreciate any donation to help.





Your funds will go towards:

🌷 The recent vet bill that had the MSU team come out and humanely put down two of the farm animals, along with updated vaccines and annual exams for the horses and goats.

🌷Water bill that has provided clean water and sprinklers for the chickens, ducks, turkeys, and horses this summer

🌷 Electricity for the fans for the goats and horses

🌷Allergy medication for two of the horses, which may need an added prescription nebulizer and meds.

🌷Supplements to support the aging horses.

🌷1600lbs of various feed for all the animals every 2 weeks.

🌷Replacement of the goat’s habitat.





This is a little insight into the current trials within Freedom’s 6 Farm Sanctuary. We are hoping after this initial boost in funds, the farm will be on its feet to continue with its cause.





**Any donation is tax-deductible, and we can provide the tax receipt upon request.





Thank you for your consideration and support!