GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Freedom's 6 Farm Sanctuary Boost

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byPeggy Guenther

Freedom's 6 Farm Sanctuary Boost

What makes a success story?

Is that not just the conclusion of many hours of trial and error, failures and wins?


And maybe, through the process, we face more misfortune than others often get to see.


Freedom’s 6 Farm Sanctuary is no different.


If you have ever owned animals, I’m sure you know what hardships can take place.


The farm's horse population increased by 3 last year when the owner died, giving the farm more animals to care for.


Since then, there has been great loss, many injuries, and more sickness/diagnoses.

And the inevitable aging farm has put a strain on resources.


The vet/feed/water/electric bills have become cumbersome, using up much of the owners' military and civilian retirement check each month.


We would greatly appreciate any donation to help.


Your funds will go towards:

🌷 The recent vet bill that had the MSU team come out and humanely put down two of the farm animals, along with updated vaccines and annual exams for the horses and goats.

🌷Water bill that has provided clean water and sprinklers for the chickens, ducks, turkeys, and horses this summer

🌷 Electricity for the fans for the goats and horses

🌷Allergy medication for two of the horses, which may need an added prescription nebulizer and meds.

🌷Supplements to support the aging horses.

🌷1600lbs of various feed for all the animals every 2 weeks.

🌷Replacement of the goat’s habitat.


This is a little insight into the current trials within Freedom’s 6 Farm Sanctuary. We are hoping after this initial boost in funds, the farm will be on its feet to continue with its cause.


**Any donation is tax-deductible, and we can provide the tax receipt upon request.


Thank you for your consideration and support!

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $10,090 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve