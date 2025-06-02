Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,324
Our service members are in hot & heavy combat boots up to 18 hours a day. Due to the demands of military life, their feet are known to become calloused, develop sores, and even become deformed.
The Freedom Feet Foot Care Kits help to:
Each Freedom Foot Kit Includes:
Would you prayerfully consider joining us financially to bless those who protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy each day?
All donations will be used to bless a deployed military unit with Freedom Feet Foot Care Packages. The packages are sent in bulk, enough for each member of the unit to receive their own care package.
May God continually bless you and surround you with His warrior angels, whose assigned missions are to keep you safe and bring you home safely to your family when your mission is complete. Thank you for serving our great Nation and fulfilling the purpose for which you were sent. Know that God hears your prayers and He loves you more than you could ever realize! Love in Christ Jesus, The Florin’s
My son just left for army basic training on Wednesday. I would want someone to care my son like this!
♥️🙏
Just wanted to support our troops, as a retired soldier myself gifts from home are priceless.
We are so thankful for your service to our country. May God bless you with His love, grace, and strength each day. Anna&Jerry
Prayers for our soldiers 🙏🏼😇❤️
Prayers for all. Thank you for your service.
Thank you for your service! I am praying for you as you serve our country! May The Lord bless you and your family, while your separated from them. I’m praying Psalm 91 over you! “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”
