Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Our service members are in hot & heavy combat boots up to 18 hours a day. Due to the demands of military life, their feet are known to become calloused, develop sores, and even become deformed.

The Freedom Feet Foot Care Kits help to:

create more sanitary conditions

deodorize feet

aid in reducing fungal conditions

soften and reduce calluses

alleviate itching

ease the ache in their feet and legs

support overall health of military member's feet

Each Freedom Foot Kit Includes:

4 oz Herbal Foot Soak to offer magnesium benefits

4 oz Walnut Foot Scrub uses ground walnut hulls and dendritic salt to scrub away callouses and built-up dead skin around the toes

1 oz Peppermint Foot Balm Stick to provide cooling, soothing, deodorizing, and antibacterial benefits of peppermint. It can be use to ease muscle aches all over the body, plus headaches!

arrives in a gift box/bag along with instructions!

Would you prayerfully consider joining us financially to bless those who protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy each day?

All donations will be used to bless a deployed military unit with Freedom Feet Foot Care Packages. The packages are sent in bulk, enough for each member of the unit to receive their own care package.

Send 1 foot care kit for $26.00

Send 5 kits for $100

Send 11 kits for $200

Send 55 kits for $1,000

Thank you for your support!