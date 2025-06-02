Campaign Image

Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $1,324

Campaign created by Kaylene Yoder

Campaign funds will be received by Kaylene Yoder

Foot Care Packages for Deployed Military

Our service members are in hot & heavy combat boots up to 18 hours a day. Due to the demands of military life, their feet are known to become calloused, develop sores, and even become deformed.

The Freedom Feet Foot Care Kits help to:

  • create more sanitary conditions
  • deodorize feet
  • aid in reducing fungal conditions
  • soften and reduce calluses
  • alleviate itching
  • ease the ache in their feet and legs
  • support overall health of military member's feet

Each Freedom Foot Kit Includes:

  • 4 oz Herbal Foot Soak to offer magnesium benefits
  • 4 oz Walnut Foot Scrub uses ground walnut hulls and dendritic salt to scrub away callouses and built-up dead skin around the toes
  • 1 oz Peppermint Foot Balm Stick to provide cooling, soothing, deodorizing, and antibacterial benefits of peppermint. It can be use to ease muscle aches all over the body, plus headaches!
  • arrives in a gift box/bag along with instructions!

Would you prayerfully consider joining us financially to bless those who protect the rights and freedoms we enjoy each day?

All donations will be used to bless a deployed military unit with Freedom Feet Foot Care Packages. The packages are sent in bulk, enough for each member of the unit to receive their own care package.

  • Send 1 foot care kit for $26.00
  • Send 5 kits for $100
  • Send 11 kits for $200
  • Send 55 kits for $1,000

Thank you for your support!

Recent Donations
Show:
Suzanna Cubit
$ 26.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
20 days ago

Jean and Barry Florin
$ 26.00 USD
20 days ago

May God continually bless you and surround you with His warrior angels, whose assigned missions are to keep you safe and bring you home safely to your family when your mission is complete. Thank you for serving our great Nation and fulfilling the purpose for which you were sent. Know that God hears your prayers and He loves you more than you could ever realize! Love in Christ Jesus, The Florin’s

Ree Stelly
$ 26.00 USD
20 days ago

My son just left for army basic training on Wednesday. I would want someone to care my son like this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
20 days ago

🩷♥️🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
20 days ago

Just wanted to support our troops, as a retired soldier myself gifts from home are priceless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 52.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
22 days ago

We are so thankful for your service to our country. May God bless you with His love, grace, and strength each day. Anna&Jerry

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Prayers for our soldiers 🙏🏼😇❤️

Amy Strong
$ 100.00 USD
22 days ago

Lena
$ 26.00 USD
22 days ago

Stacey Roth
$ 26.00 USD
22 days ago

Prayers for all. Thank you for your service.

Hannah Jane
$ 26.00 USD
24 days ago

Thank you for your service! I am praying for you as you serve our country! May The Lord bless you and your family, while your separated from them. I’m praying Psalm 91 over you! “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.”

Jess
$ 26.00 USD
24 days ago

Jana Brown
$ 26.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo