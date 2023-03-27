Freedom After the Trauma: A Safe Journey Home

Freedom After the Trauma is responding to an urgent situation involving a vulnerable individual who is currently facing an unexpected crisis and needs immediate support.





Because of the sensitive nature of this situation, we are intentionally protecting their identity and personal details. What we can share is that they are in a vulnerable position because their car was stolen along with their wallet, and they need help with immediate necessities so they can return home.





Right now, our goal is to raise $500 to help meet these immediate needs.

Every contribution will help provide practical support during this critical moment, including emergency transportation and other essential expenses necessary to help this individual return home safely.





This is exactly why Freedom After the Trauma exists: to come alongside vulnerable people when they need someone to help them take the next step toward freedom, safety, and healing.





This is what we do.





A donation of any amount can make a meaningful difference:

• $10 can help with an immediate basic need

• $25 can help cover transportation or essential expenses

• $50 can provide meaningful emergency assistance

• $100 can help us move significantly closer to meeting the immediate need





Thank you for your prayers and genuine support as we work to help provide a safe journey home.





In faith,

Dr. Courtney Leong, PhD