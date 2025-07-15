Campaign Image

Support for David Rainey

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Kristie Lee

Support for David Rainey

If you're reading this, then you've probably already noticed that David has been MIA for a minute.

His world was turned upside down by not one, but two, unforeseen events. 

The minimum goal is to get to $1000. The rest is to help him get back on his feet. 

Out of respect, he asked me not to disclose the circumstances. 

Please donate if you can. "There but for the grace of God go I..."

Recent Donations
Show:
Aliqwan Pack
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Luxe Fragrance Bar
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you David

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo