Free Tina Peters - Rebuilding Lives and Dreams

🇺🇸 Take Back Colorado!! 🇺🇸

My name is Thomas Hamner, and I am a survivor of January 6th. After serving 26 months in prison for the crime of civil disorder, I was pardoned by President Trump on January 20, 2025. I am now on a mission to not only rebuild my own life and business, but to help others like Tina Peters, who is currently facing similar struggles.

I am raising $15,000 to fund a gifting ceremony upon her release. We have a Special Gift to Present Tina from the Centennial Dinner Auction! Graphics for vehicles, print to hand out at shows of all kinds, Gun Shows, Homeshow’s, Craft Shows, Race Tracks, Sporting Events and more!! We also need to actively pursue better legislation to prevent this from happening again. Together We Take Colorado Back!! WWG1WGA🇺🇸