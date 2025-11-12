I'm raising funds to provide free IT skills training for young people in deprived communities. We need to purchase 30 computers and secure space where we can offer this training.





Access to technology and digital skills can open doors for young people who might not otherwise have these opportunities. By providing both the equipment and the learning space, we're creating a place where they can build skills that matter in today's world.





Your support will help us cover the cost of computers and training space. Thank you for standing with us as we work to give these young people a real chance to learn and grow.