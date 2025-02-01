Blessing the Giver





Freddy Telesford, a devoted husband, cared for loving wife Xiomara as she became increasingly disabled and ultimately passed. She was stricken with ALS at a time when the couple was actively ministering to others through their church and raising their two boys (one autistic). Xiomara, an LPN, was just about to finish her RN degree when illness ended that dream.

With some help from church members, Freddy kept his sweet wife comforted and cared for medically and spiritually- no small task as she spent her final years at home bedbound on a ventilator and unable to speak, only communicating with computer assist via eye movements. Freddy maintained an income truck driving, and cared for his young sons basically as a solo dad.

Since his wife's passing, Freddy maintains a servant's heart, which is what has always impressed me about him. He is a single dad with a special needs son, yet he often asks others if they have a need, and if he can meet it he will sacrifice his free time and help out.

Freddy's wish is to own his own home so he can stop renting and provide more fully for his sons. I launched this campaign to help him have enough down payment so this can become a reality. He needs to move within a 10-15 mile radius of where he currently rents so the church member support system for his son with autism will remain in reach- he relies on whatever help these church friends can provide so he can continue working as a truck driver to keep the family going. This as well affords his autistic son continuity of loving care.

I have wondered how to help for a while and I was inspired to create this fundraiser because I also had to care for my wife as she was passing from Alzheimer's. Freddy's widower situation is so much more difficult than mine. He is a single dad with a special needs son living in a rental property. I own a home and my only stepdaughter is married and independent. Anything you can give to help Freddy will be a blessing. Please make a small easily affordable donation and pass this campaign onto others- many small donations can reach the goal. As donations come in I will continue to make personal contributions myself.

To see photos of his family you can scroll by scrolling left if on a touchscreen phone, or use the arrows to see the whole gallery if on a computer.