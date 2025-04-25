Help Restore What Contractor Fraud Stole

Joe and Melissa Knapp grew up in this community — it’s where their roots are. After spending time away, they made the heartfelt decision to come back home and build their forever home in the place that shaped them.

Joe is a veteran of the 101st Airborne Division, someone who served this country with honor. He and Melissa worked hard to create a life filled with purpose, stability, and the dream of a safe, beautiful home they could grow old in.

They hired RMB Home Improvement, now operating as RMB Contractors, and paid them $44,900 to complete multiple remodeling projects — including a roof replacement, fascia, gutters, windows, exterior doors, siding, ceiling repairs, and interior drywall work.

What they received instead was months of delays, poor-quality work, and unfinished jobs. Key parts of their home were left incomplete or in worse condition than before. For six months, the home was unlivable. They worked on basic repairs just to be able to move back in. The time, labor, and stress have been exhausting — physically, emotionally, and financially.

Now, after spending all they had, they are out of funds — even to pursue legal action. To move forward, they need $3,500 just to file. They’ve filed a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General (Complaint No. CC-2023-07-003514) and launched a website to warn others:

👉 rmbhomeimprovementwarning.com

This fundraiser is to help Joe and Melissa:

Seek justice through legal channels

Hold a contractor accountable

Restore what was lost through no fault of their own

If you believe in standing up for what’s right, please help.

Your donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.

Every dollar brings them closer to justice.

Every share helps protect others from the same experience.

Thank you for supporting the Knapp family.