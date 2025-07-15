To the Heights with Blessed Pier Giorgio

🌍✨ Hey everyone! My name is Allison Hymel, and today I'm reaching out with a heart full of gratitude and hope. I am raising money for a Catholic pilgrimage to Italy to hike and travel in the footsteps of Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, in honor of his upcoming canonization as a Saint. About 3 years ago I started pursuing a life with Christ, but this year has especially been a year of transformation and healing for me. In prayer I really felt the Lord calling me to participate in the jubilee year of hope somehow, and when I was invited on this pilgrimage I knew this was where the Lord was guiding me.

I remember the first time I heard about Bl. Pier Giorgio Frassati—his spirit of adventure, love for nature, and commitment to helping the poor, marginalized, and the sick sparked something in me. I immediately felt a connection with his story and felt inspired to grow in friendship with Bl Pier Giorgio. In honor of his upcoming canonization as a Saint, I'm taking the first steps in making my own pilgrimage journey inspired by Pier Giorgio’s legacy—a physical trek through Italy, following his footsteps across breathtaking landscapes, and praying along the path he walked. 🚶‍♀️📖🙏

On this adventure, we will be visiting St. Rhemy En Bosses, and hike our way to the Rifugio Frassati, a mountain refuge situated in the Alps. After our hiking days at the Rifugio, we will transfer to Pollone, where we will get to visit the Frassati family residence. We will then travel to the Santuario di Oropa - The Shrine between the Earth and Sky. It is the largest shrine dedicated to the Madonna in the Alps. We will hike up the famous Mt. Mucrone, one of Pier Giorgo’s favorite mountains and the location of the infamous photo of him on which he scribbled, “Verso l’alto”! Then we will transfer to Turin, where we will get to visit the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, the tomb of Pier Giorgio Frassati, and the Shroud of Turin. We will then head to Assisi where we will get to visit the basilicas that house major saints in that town such as St. Francis of Assisi, St. Claire of Assisi and Carlo Acutis. Finally, we will travel to Rome and make our way to Tor Vergata for the Jubilee of Young Adults where we will be camping outside in anticipation of the Holy Father’s Jubilee Mass. We will also get to visit St. Peter’s Basilica and pass through the Holy Doors on our last day!

This isn’t just about the two weeks I'll be there, but the impact of the pilgrimage will create a ripple effect for all those I encounter in the future as Christ continues to work through me. I would appreciate any support, whether it be financially, sharing my link with others (friends, family, coworkers) and keeping me in your prayers to continue growing in my relationship with Christ.

I’ve set a goal to raise $5000 to cover costs for this pilgrimage, including flights, hotels, meals, and local transportation. Your support will help make it possible for me to experience this Sacred Jubilee Year that happens every 25 years! Thank you for your prayers, love, and support and please let me know how I can pray for you! 🙏✨

#BlPierGiorgioFrassati #JubileeYearOfHope




