Franks Island

From Frank :



Thank you all so much for the calls, text and especially the prayers. So many people gave so much to help this building become a reality. It was a 3 year process from fund raising to completion. Everyone worked so hard and it was all gone so quickly. As I cried out to God, WHY? I was reminded of a verse that is often shared among the Fisher of Men Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to his purpose." ALL means ALL, even a tragedy can work for our good. I first heard that verse preached on the island 15 years ago from Herb Murray. Herb lost his daughter to addiction and eventually suicide, yet he still praises God and loves people like no one else. He has been a part of the Fishers of Men since our first retreat and is an inspiration. He has led many men to Jesus on the island. I remembered his testimony and his message lifted me today as I began to doubt God and wonder why? I was reminded of other verses in Romans 8. If God is for us, who can be against us? No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.

We are ok, no one was hurt, we have insurance and a home to sleep in tonight. Today I also thought of the California fires where families lost everything and the Hurricane victims in the Carolinas, some who are still sleeping in tents. Then I was also reminded that I am not hanging on the Cross which always puts things in perspective. The enemy lost again as he always does. We WILL rebuild and we WILL NOT cancel any retreats. We used tents for 12 years before we had the building and we will keep doing everything we can to share His love and grace with the spiritually broken.

Many people have asked what they can do to help. Please pray first and keep watch for posts about cleanup and rebuild. We appreciate all the help we can get. It is not easy to get material on or off the island. If you would also consider sharing this post and donating that would be awesome too. We do not how long the insurance process will take and we hope to clean up and build a new shed/pump house before our first retreat of 2025 on March 21st. Get Ready! Let's GO!!!!! He will do it again!!!!