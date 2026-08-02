Francine's Bladder - Tumor

I took Francine, my Jack Russell Terrier, to the veterinarian on this last Monday morning because I thought that she had a urinary tract infection. I was devastated and heartbroken when I heard that she has Transitional Cell Carcinoma. It has been causing blockage so that Francine can't go urinating. She is taking Meloxicam for about 5 days until the prescriptin for Piroxicam is made and shipped. Both are liquid NSAIDS but Piroxicam has better results and is preferred by vet.

Francine could get some treatment that would include xrays, MRI, chemo, other lab work, testin, stent placement surgery, etc. If Francine does not get any help with the cost of treatment, she will need to be euthanized. Please help Francine keep enjoying living and be with her family.