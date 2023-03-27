Four Seniors to Faith & Nation Summit

Four of our high school seniors have been selected to attend the Faith & Nation Student Forum, a prestigious four-day summit hosted by the Hertzog Foundation in Dallas, Texas. The foundation covers all expenses once students arrive, but our students need help with travel costs to get there.





This summit brings together top high school seniors from Christian schools and homeschool co-ops across the country. Over four days, students will explore America's founding principles, engage with government leaders and national speakers, participate in team challenges and outdoor adventures, and build lasting friendships while developing leadership skills.





This is an incredible opportunity for these four students, and we're raising funds to cover their travel expenses so they can attend. Your support would mean so much to us.