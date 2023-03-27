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Founder & President of Mariam Foundation, serving

Goal€5,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byAmir Sajjad

Founder & President of Mariam Foundation, serving


Help Mariam Foundation Empower Underprivileged Families in Pakistan


Mariam Foundation is a dedicated charitable initiative based in Gujranwala, Pakistan, founded to bring hope, dignity, and essential support to impoverished Christian families and children struggling with severe financial hardships.


Our core mission focuses on:

• Education & Tuition Fees: Keeping underprivileged children in schools by covering their admission and tuition fees.

• Healthcare & Medical Treatment: Providing critical financial assistance for families unable to afford lifesaving medical care and urgent treatments.

• Food & Basic Welfare: Distributing essential ration packages and basic aid to needy families, especially with the festive season approaching.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR INTERNATIONAL DONORS:

Because our foundation operates within Pakistan, our local banking channels cannot directly link to this platform's automated payout systems. To ensure your generous contributions directly reach our projects, we securely receive funds through our verified, registered company bank account in Pakistan.


You can make a direct bank transfer or use international money transfer apps (like Remitly, Wise, etc.) using our official bank details below:


• Bank Name: Meezan Bank Limited

• Branch: Sheikhupura Road Branch, Gujranwala, Pakistan

• Account Title: Rahat Trading Company

• City: Gujranwala


For swift routing numbers, IBAN, or to verify our registry, please connect with us immediately through our official channels or visit our Facebook Business Account. Your kindness today can rewrite a child's future tomorrow.

Bank Name: Meezan Bank Limited

Branch: Sheikhupura Road Branch, Gujranwala, Pakistan

Account Title: Rahat Trading Company

IBAN PK28MEZN0009050104081671

City: Gujranwala

SWIFT Code: MEZNPKKAGRW

Mariam Foundation pk Email.infomariamfoundationpk@gmail.com


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