2025 Mission Trip

"And He said to them, 'Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation'" (Mark 16:15).

God has opened the opportunity and answered my prayers to go on a missions trip this summer. July 9th through the 24th, I will be going with ODEM Christian Missions to Spain and Portugal. We will be working with kids and youth, doing VBSs and street ministry. I will be going with my best friends, my faithful cousin, and amazing leaders in my church. We will learn how to do puppets and bless the people in Spain and Portugal with the truth and the joy of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I am thoroughly excited to see what the Lord is going to do in the many areas he is taking us. I am raising $1000 to cover the cost of my travel expenses and some of my lodging. July 11-13 we will be in Madrid, Spain, July 15-18 we will be in Burgos, Spain, and July 19-22 we will be in Felguiras, Portugal. Thank you for your support in helping me reach this goal!