2025 Mission Trip

"And He said to them, 'Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation'" (Mark 16:15).
God has opened the opportunity and answered my prayers to go on a missions trip this summer. July 9th through the 24th, I will be going with ODEM Christian Missions to Spain and Portugal. We will be working with kids and youth, doing VBSs and street ministry. I will be going with my best friends, my faithful cousin, and amazing leaders in my church. We will learn how to do puppets and bless the people in Spain and Portugal with the truth and the joy of the gospel of Jesus Christ. I am thoroughly excited to see what the Lord is going to do in the many areas he is taking us. I am raising $1000 to cover the cost of my travel expenses and some of my lodging. July 11-13 we will be in Madrid, Spain, July 15-18 we will be in Burgos, Spain, and July 19-22 we will be in Felguiras, Portugal. Thank you for your support in helping me reach this goal!
Sweet Bethany, I'm so excited about your future mission trip and we, John and I, are so glad to be able to help you and Victoria make this happen. Please be sure to send me a reminder as the trip gets closer and we will be sure to keep you guys in prayer before, during and after. LOVE YOU!!! XXXOOO Christy & John
"Oh my goodness! Thank you! ❤️😍😘 Love you guys so much too! This means so much to me❤️I will definitely send updates, pictures, and reminders! ❤️" By Bethany Huston
