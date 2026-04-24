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FORTALECER LA LENGUA,LA CULTURA Y EL DEPORTE YAQUI

Goal$180,000 MXN
Raised$0 MXN

Fundraiser created byFrancisco Ramirez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Francisco Ramirez

FORTALECER LA LENGUA,LA CULTURA Y EL DEPORTE YAQUI

FORTALECER LA LENGUA, LA CULTURA Y EL DEPORTE YAQUI

Durante años hemos trabajado de manera permanente por el fortalecimiento cultural de la Tribu Yaqui, desarrollando proyectos que vinculan lengua, arte, memoria, tecnología, educación y participación comunitaria.

Nuestra experiencia no comienza con esta solicitud de apoyo. Hemos construido y sostenido iniciativas que hoy forman parte de una trayectoria de trabajo con la comunidad Yaqui.

Somos responsables de la creación de la primera escuela autónoma de formación artística para la Tribu Yaqui, concebida como un espacio para que niñas, niños y jóvenes pudieran acercarse a las distintas expresiones artísticas desde su propio contexto cultural.

También hemos apoyado de manera directa procesos deportivos dentro de la Tribu Yaqui, entendiendo el deporte como una herramienta de formación, convivencia, disciplina y fortalecimiento de la identidad comunitaria.

De manera permanente desarrollamos acciones relacionadas con el fortalecimiento de la lengua y la cultura Yaqui, generando contenidos, documentación, investigación y herramientas digitales que permitan que el conocimiento de la comunidad permanezca accesible para las nuevas generaciones.

En este proceso hemos creado plataformas como CulturaYaqui.com, dedicada a la preservación y difusión de la lengua, memoria y cultura Yaqui, y Lutu’uria Nunuwa, proyecto transmedia que utiliza texto, imagen, fotografía, audio, video e interactividad para acercar el conocimiento cultural a nuevos públicos y generaciones.

Todo este trabajo parte de una convicción:

la cultura no debe limitarse a ser preservada; debe tener condiciones para seguir viva.

Por eso buscamos fortalecer una estrategia comunitaria que articule lengua, cultura, formación artística y deporte, utilizando también las herramientas tecnológicas disponibles para documentar, enseñar, comunicar y transmitir el conocimiento.

El apoyo que solicitamos permitirá ampliar y fortalecer un trabajo que ya existe, incrementar su alcance y generar nuevas oportunidades para niñas, niños y jóvenes de la Tribu Yaqui.

No estamos proponiendo comenzar de cero.

Estamos buscando los recursos necesarios para fortalecer una experiencia que durante años ha trabajado directamente por la cultura Yaqui y convertirla en una plataforma con mayor capacidad de permanencia, participación e impacto comunitario.

Apoyar este proyecto significa contribuir a que una lengua siga hablándose, que una cultura siga creando y que las nuevas generaciones tengan espacios para aprender, participar y construir su propio futuro, buscando impulsar publicaciones, desarrollo artístico, investigación aplicada, grabaciones y conservación de acervo.

Tú puedes contribuir a lograrlo.

Somos una asociación constituida legalmente y que obra con transparencia. A nombre del Centro de Fortalecimiento para el desarrollo cultural comunitario y pueblos originarios A.C, te damos las gracias y sabemos que tendrás noticias permanentes de los avances logrados.



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