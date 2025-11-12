Former Homeless Family Needs Help With Rent & Bill

My name is Jason, and I am a single father raising my four young sons—Jason (12), Jaxson (7), Eon﻿ (4), and Jaylen (2)—entirely on my own after their mother left our lives. I prayed to Jesus Christ on a regular basis to help us get a roof over our heads, and after a long battle with homelessness, God answered those prayers and we finally secured a place to call home.

​However, transitioning out of homelessness has brought unexpected financial hurdles. Because I originally applied for childcare assistance while we were homeless, securing our home required me to reapply for childcare under our new living situation.

​While I wait for the new application to process, I am forced to pay out-of-pocket for childcare so I can keep working every day.

​This added strain has pushed us into an immediate crisis: our water is currently turned off because I had to make the hard choice between paying the electric bill or keeping the water on. Between daily childcare costs, restoring the water, electric bills, school clothes for the older boys, and basic living expenses, working full-time still isn't enough to cover everything and stay current on rent.

​I am asking for support to help us get through this transition. Every dollar donated will go directly toward:

​Restoring our water service immediately and keeping electricity paid

​Covering out-of-pocket childcare costs so I can continue working while the application processes

​Buying school clothing and basic daily essentials for the boys

​Maintaining rent stability so we do not lose the home we worked so hard to get

​Any contribution, no matter the size, makes an immediate difference for my boys right now. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story means the world to us. Thank you for your support and for helping me keep my family safe and housed.