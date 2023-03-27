I never imagined that losing Weston would become the beginning of a mission that would consume so much of my life.

For the past several years, I have traveled, spoken, advocated, met with leaders, stood beside other grieving families and done everything I could to keep another parent from living this nightmare.

What began as grief became a crusade.

And it has been a very expensive crusade.

We have funded all of this work ourselves, because I have believed from the beginning that this mission mattered too much to stop. But we have reached a point where we simply cannot continue carrying the financial burden alone.

I am now working to launch the Forever Weston Foundation, which will serve as the umbrella for programs designed to protect children, strengthen families and give parents practical tools to reach their teenagers before a dangerous moment becomes a tragedy.

One of the first programs will be Parent Peer, helping parents better understand the pressures teenagers face and giving families real tools for conversations about fentanyl, drugs, peer pressure, risky situations and how kids can safely get themselves out of them.

So I am asking those who feel led to have a generous heart toward this mission and help us finally build the foundation this work deserves.

Every gift matters. And for those who are able to make a more substantial founding contribution, your generosity could help us move from a mission we have personally carried for years into something capable of reaching families across the country.

Your support will help fund the initial work of building the foundation, developing programs, traveling to important meetings and events, creating partnerships, expanding outreach and putting the structure in place to grow.

We did not choose this fight.

But we can choose what comes from it.

If this mission speaks to your heart, I hope you will consider helping us take the next step.

For Weston. Forever 15. 💙





Thank you! 🙏

Angel mom, Anne Fundner ❤️‍🩹