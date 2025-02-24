Campaign Image

Support the Naramore family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $8,015

Campaign created by Joel Takeuchi

Support the Naramore family

On Feb. 18, 2025, Neil (Bobby) Naramore suddenly passed away while out for a lunchtime jog. For his family and friends, the loss is still hard to believe. Bobby was an amazing son who was always there for his parents and siblings. He was a dedicated husband and father, who did everything with his family. He was a loyal, solid friend. Even his coworkers felt that Bobby was an integral part of their family. Those who knew him were incredibly blessed to have him in their lives, and now there's a void which will never be filled.


Bobby leaves behind a wife, daughter, and young son. They were his life. Bobby did everything for and with his family. This campaign is for them. In light of their world being turned upside down, we are hoping to provide some financial stability. For example, we would like to help keep little Bobby in the Christian school he's been attending. Now more than ever, the young boy needs the support of his church family and the familiar faces of his classmates. And while his wife must now cope with the tragic loss, she must also become a solo parent, with a solo income. Any financial stress we can relieve is the least we can do. 


Please help us honor the life of a great man, who lived a quiet, humble life. Bobby loved unconditionally, and his family deserves our love now. 


  

 

Recent Donations
Jenelle Pickard
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Eddy de la Torre
$ 350.00 USD
29 days ago

Ron Arenz
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

YITB

Jeff Montejano
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

ROSSI AND SON PAINTING
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Sam Prinze
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

The loss of my close friend is devastating. This weekend, we gathered to remember him, sharing stories and finding comfort in our memories. He'll live on in our hearts. Remember, life is fragile; reach out to those you love.

Lisa Rosecrans
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

No words can express the loss of Neil for his family. I had the pleasure of working with Neil for 10 years. He was always positive and kind and a patient teacher. He will be missed and thought of often.

Chris Ryan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

David Gonzalez
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Neal was a kind soul and a gentlemen

Omar Perez
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Erich Simmons
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry we couldn’t be there today.

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Condolences Love, Christopher & Ella Ruffino-Martin

Kimberly Huckaby
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

I don’t know you, but I am so very sorry for your loss. No words can help this type of thing I’ve been through it. I’m a friend of Ella’s. She’s been through it and I will support anyone that has to go through something this severe may God bless You and the children during this devastation.

SKLD
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Valencia Lauren
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Brad Patti Burget
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

Ryan Lee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

