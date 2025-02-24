Support the Naramore family

On Feb. 18, 2025, Neil (Bobby) Naramore suddenly passed away while out for a lunchtime jog. For his family and friends, the loss is still hard to believe. Bobby was an amazing son who was always there for his parents and siblings. He was a dedicated husband and father, who did everything with his family. He was a loyal, solid friend. Even his coworkers felt that Bobby was an integral part of their family. Those who knew him were incredibly blessed to have him in their lives, and now there's a void which will never be filled.





Bobby leaves behind a wife, daughter, and young son. They were his life. Bobby did everything for and with his family. This campaign is for them. In light of their world being turned upside down, we are hoping to provide some financial stability. For example, we would like to help keep little Bobby in the Christian school he's been attending. Now more than ever, the young boy needs the support of his church family and the familiar faces of his classmates. And while his wife must now cope with the tragic loss, she must also become a solo parent, with a solo income. Any financial stress we can relieve is the least we can do.





Please help us honor the life of a great man, who lived a quiet, humble life. Bobby loved unconditionally, and his family deserves our love now.



