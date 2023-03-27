For the reconstruction of our church and Pastoral

A blessed day to you.

My husband and I are missionaries serving here in the Philippines, currently assigned in the Province of Quezon, a place surrounded by the sea. By God’s grace, we have established a small house church in our community where we faithfully serve and minister to the people.

At present, we are praying and seeking assistance for the repair and improvement of our church building and pastoral house. These places are very important to us, as they serve as a place of worship, fellowship, ministry, and refuge for the people whom God has entrusted to our care.With humility, I am reaching out to ask if there might be any possibility for your organization to consider helping our small church and pastoral house. We are trusting that God will provide according to His will and timing. We continue to pray that He will open the right doors and send the people and organizations He desires to use as an instrument of His provision. God bless us.

Sis.Jhen Berja ( Missionary/Pastor's wife)