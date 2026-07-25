For surgery

Was hit by a car on my way home from work. Received a fracture in my right arm and tore something in my left shoulder. The orthopedic doctors office will not bill my insurance because it was considered a car wreck being I was hit by a car on my bike. Now I am expected to pay full price out of pocket. I will have been out of work for over a week by time I go back. I would not have the money even if I didn't miss work. The funds I am after is for medical bills and other bills I will be behind on thanks to the incident. Thanks to anyone who is able to help.