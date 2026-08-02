For son twins deaf

A Message of Hope and Support

Dear friends,

My name is Zakaria, and I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support during a difficult time for my family.

I live in Lebanon with my wife, and we are doing our best to manage the challenges of daily life. The rising cost of living has made it increasingly difficult to cover essential needs such as food, housing, bills, and other family expenses.

I work hard to support my family, but we are currently facing financial pressure and need help to get through this difficult period. Any donation, no matter how small, can make a meaningful difference and help us have more stability and hope.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this message with others would also mean a lot to us.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story and for any kindness, support, or prayers you can offer.

With gratitude,

Zakaria



