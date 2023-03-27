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For my daughter abigayle

Goal$1,200 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKrystal Opatt

For my daughter abigayle

She got real sick on the 31 of August she had a real bad asthma attack..we are from Brownsville TX..her lungs where so bad that she was put on life support and was life flighted to San Antonio..we are on a fixed income of $1,036..we are still here in San Antonio today is the 8th of September..I don't no where we are going to live because we have had to us are rent money for rides back and forth..I no God is good and has blessed me and my family enough..and thank you that she's still here with us we only need $970 for are rent and $230 for gas back to Brownsville I no all about paying it forward..we really need a place to go home to ..I never ask for help but this time it's very necessary..if you can donate to help my family we really appreciate it so much 🙂‍↕️

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