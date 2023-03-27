For Church Construction and Pastoral House

Good day! With humility, I am reaching out to ask if there might be any possibility for your organization to consider helping our small church and pastoral house, At present, we are praying and seeking assistance for the repair and improvement of our church building and pastoral house. These places are very important to us, as they serve as a place of worship, fellowship, ministry, and refuge for the people whom God has entrusted to our care.We understand that there may be many ministries and churches that are also in need. We do not come with any demands, but rather with a humble heart and a sincere request for consideration. Any assistance, whether financial, material, or through other means, would be a great blessing to our ministry and would help us continue serving the Lord and the community He has entrusted to us.

May our good Lord touches every heart to support our need in Church and Pastoral house.