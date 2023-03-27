For business

I have finished learning my work but there is no help from anybody to help me to start up my own shop and start up the work that I learn I learn the work by myself I suffered and pay for my agreement and other things but after learning the work I have nobody to support me to start it up in order for me not to steal so I came to the fundraiser to ask for help and know if anyone can help me on it please family and friends help me I don't have anybody to help me in order for me not to steal or do any illegal work for money please help me family