Campaign Image

Supporting us with Medical expenses

Goal:

 CAD $20,000

Raised:

 CAD $10,325

Campaign created by John-David Simpson

Campaign funds will be received by Anastasia Tas

Supporting us with Medical expenses

Dear family, friends and colleagues,

It is with discomfort and ambivalence that I created this donation page. As you likely know, in early January, Anastasia was diagnosed with Colon Cancer, initially detected after a nine months long wait for an urgently-indicated colonoscopy.

While in Dubai travelling with her beautiful 17 year old daughter Arin, and visiting parents in Turkey, Anastasia learned the difficult news that it has spread through the lymph system and into her liver. Fortunately, we do not believe it has spread anywhere else as of this moment in time. Given the aggressive nature of her cancer, with very high cancer markers increasing rapidly (called CEA, numbers so high the Cancer could spread anywhere), Anastasia had one objective: accessing immediate, effective treatment.

While initially planning to come home to Canada, she continued to consult with Canadian Oncologists and Surgeons on her case while abroad. Since she is a Turkish citizen, she was able to get 2nd and 3rd opinions from their system. To our dismay and indignation, Canada's response was to treat her illness as "chronic". No effort, nor intentions to even try to cure it. Their plan included two surgeries (despite all-in-one standards elsewhere), no chemotherapy until after additional post-surgical scans showed continued spread. By comparison, multiple Turkish doctors were very concerned about the spread, and their objective was to arrest the cancer immediately ahead of surgery. Having met with multiple specialists, the clear consensus was to begin treatment right away in Turkey, where they would also operate on both Liver and Colon in one surgery.

As such, she has not returned home and chemo treatment has started as of February 20th, 2025. We believe this decision is critical to saving her life. For myself, and I know Anastasia at times, we are living in a dual-state of gratitude for the means and will to seek alternatives, but also a sense of intense outrage that can be all-consuming.

Anastasia is fortunate to have family and friends both at home and in Turkey who are caring and supportive. More than anything else, her innermost desire is to come home and return to a normal life with John, Arin and her friends.

We have relied on our savings so far, but costs will become more challenging as we look down the road. So we have made the hard decision to start this fundraiser, guessing at a donation goal of $20,000 CAD. 1% of our donations will go to GiveSendGo.com. We promise to dedicate every donation dollar to ongoing expenses related to winning this battle.

To all of you who have said and will say prayers, or who have spoken or thought words to the Universe or Great Beyond, to those of you who have offered their compassionate words and encouragement, and to those who wish they could donate but cannot, we are forever grateful.

With love and sincere gratitude,
John, Anastasia and Arin
Recent Donations
Show:
The Morrell Family
$ 250.00 CAD
28 days ago

…sending prayers too John. I cannot imagine how challenging these days are. Take care of yourselves.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Denise Dave Heather Grace
$ 600.00 CAD
1 month ago

We have so many prayers going your way, God has to listen! We love you, stay strong! Denise, Dave, Heather and Grace

The McOuat Family
$ 600.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending thoughts and prayers to the three of you. Love Uncle George, Auntie Claudette, Karen (Carl), Colleen (Wade), Maureen (Chris), Ross (Debi).

Sheila McOuat Walzak
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending love and positive thoughts to you guys, while you are going through this very difficult time, Love your cuz in Ontario

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Love you both!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anastasia, you and I will eventually go for a long walk along the Red River.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

❤️

Lussier-Bullaro Family
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thoughts and prayers for the family

The Sturk-Lussier Gang
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

We are thinking of you. Sending lots of love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Lotsa love!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers to you both and your families.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
1 month ago

All the best! Thinking of you

Ercole
$ 500.00 CAD
1 month ago

We love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2475.00 CAD
1 month ago

We are with you down south every step of the way. American allies exist and are here to help! Chin and Elbows up Anastasia ❤️🇨🇦 🇺🇸

Sievert Family
$ 250.00 CAD
1 month ago

We love yall

Dustin G
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thinking of you guys, and hoping for the very best for you.

Jared Yeager
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Sending our love and prayers

Updates

Update #2

March 24th, 2025

Hey there friends, it’s John here. I landed safely in Istanbul this past Friday. My luggage was lost and left in Toronto. We are on our way from Istanbul to Alanya where my luggage is now destined to meet us. Anastasia finished her 3rd chemo; final round in about two weeks, followed by scans and blood work to assess its impact on the cancer.  While worried about the results, we are optimistic and pray for positive indications. We will post another update closer to then. 

I love Anastasia’s parents; having met them last year, I am excited to see them again. They epitomize selfless compassion, real kindness and authenticity.

Here is a photo of Anastasia and I enjoying our first meal together in a long time. It is what I refer to as cancer breakfast (just missing the onions and garlic): tons of locally sourced green cruciferous vegetables.


Thank you for the support and love…until next time.

John

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

March 17th, 2025

Hello! This is Anastasia

Thank you all so much for your incredible support! I’ll be heading into my third round of chemotherapy out of four this week. After the fourth round, the doctors will assess and determine the next steps for surgery. We’re also working to figure out the timeline and associated costs. Thankfully, the chemo side effects have been minimal so far. My friends back in Istanbul were quick to jump in, doing everything they could to get me to the clinics and kick-start my treatment.

I’m fortunate that my friends are also providing me with a place to stay and driving me to all my medical appointments. Between chemo sessions, I stay at my parents' house, about an hour away from Istanbul, as we’re trying to keep costs down. Even though I have Turkish citizenship, some treatments aren’t covered by state insurance.

I’m looking forward to returning to my normal, very happy life with John and hugging my daughter and the Simpsons family, who have been so kind to me.
I’m very grateful for the chance to receive treatment in Turkey, and I can’t thank you enough for your donations that are helping me on my path to recovery. 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo