Supporting us with Medical expenses

Dear family, friends and colleagues,





It is with discomfort and ambivalence that I created this donation page. As you likely know, in early January, Anastasia was diagnosed with Colon Cancer, initially detected after a nine months long wait for an urgently-indicated colonoscopy.





While in Dubai travelling with her beautiful 17 year old daughter Arin, and visiting parents in Turkey, Anastasia learned the difficult news that it has spread through the lymph system and into her liver. Fortunately, we do not believe it has spread anywhere else as of this moment in time. Given the aggressive nature of her cancer, with very high cancer markers increasing rapidly (called CEA, numbers so high the Cancer could spread anywhere), Anastasia had one objective: accessing immediate, effective treatment.





While initially planning to come home to Canada, she continued to consult with Canadian Oncologists and Surgeons on her case while abroad. Since she is a Turkish citizen, she was able to get 2nd and 3rd opinions from their system. To our dismay and indignation, Canada's response was to treat her illness as "chronic". No effort, nor intentions to even try to cure it. Their plan included two surgeries (despite all-in-one standards elsewhere), no chemotherapy until after additional post-surgical scans showed continued spread. By comparison, multiple Turkish doctors were very concerned about the spread, and their objective was to arrest the cancer immediately ahead of surgery. Having met with multiple specialists, the clear consensus was to begin treatment right away in Turkey, where they would also operate on both Liver and Colon in one surgery.





As such, she has not returned home and chemo treatment has started as of February 20th, 2025. We believe this decision is critical to saving her life. For myself, and I know Anastasia at times, we are living in a dual-state of gratitude for the means and will to seek alternatives, but also a sense of intense outrage that can be all-consuming.





Anastasia is fortunate to have family and friends both at home and in Turkey who are caring and supportive. More than anything else, her innermost desire is to come home and return to a normal life with John, Arin and her friends.





We have relied on our savings so far, but costs will become more challenging as we look down the road. So we have made the hard decision to start this fundraiser, guessing at a donation goal of $20,000 CAD. 1% of our donations will go to GiveSendGo.com. We promise to dedicate every donation dollar to ongoing expenses related to winning this battle.





To all of you who have said and will say prayers, or who have spoken or thought words to the Universe or Great Beyond, to those of you who have offered their compassionate words and encouragement, and to those who wish they could donate but cannot, we are forever grateful.





With love and sincere gratitude,

John, Anastasia and Arin