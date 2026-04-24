Food help!

My husband and I are without funds for food, food stamps don't help anymore. Recently I have found that I need new job and got one but is needing some help for food until my first check comes. My husband is working also but is mentally slow and doesn't work alot. I'm really nervous about asking for help, I never had to before. Family is not on speaking terms. Please anything will help it doesn't have to be much. We are in our 50's, we love GOD. We are praying that something we have up for sale sells but really nobody is interested or said anything. Thank you for reading and have a beautiful and blessed day.