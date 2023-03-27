Food and Support for Kenya Orphanage

A Christian orphanage in Kenya is now led by Brian, a grown adult who was raised there and took over after the founding Pastor died suddenly in a car accident. For years, the orphanage provided for itself through a small farm. Lately, the weather has made that no longer possible, and they are now struggling to provide food for their children.





Brian is committed to leading this orphanage and is also seeking mentors to support the church and the work ahead. Right now, the most urgent need is food for the children in their care.





Your support would mean so much to Brian and the children at the orphanage during this difficult time.