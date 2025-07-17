Fly Rosa Apellaniz Home

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $1,200

Raised:

 USD $265

Campaign created by Nidia Santiago & Family of Rosa A Apellaniz

Hello family, friends and loved ones. We are all devastated at the untimely death of Rosa Apellaniz. In response to an amazing outpouring of love and support, we have created this givesendgo campaign. Those who wish to show support can donate here to send Rosa's body back to New York City from her beloved Puerto Rico where she perished. Rosa showed gratitude for even the smallest gestures, so we are grateful for any contribution including a prayer.

For those who don't know, Rosa was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at 2 years old and a severe seizure disorder at 3 years old. She had some intellectual and speech delays as well, but that never prevented her from saying what was on her mind. People loved her for her genuineness, sharp tongue, and humor, but even more for her fun and joyful spirit. She could always be seen singing, dancing and laughing. She loved her nieces and nephews and gave generously to them and all of her other loved ones. She kept a calendar of birthdays but memorized the birthdays of her siblings, nieces and nephews (of which there are many!) She was kindhearted and good willed. She will be sorely missed.

On July 15th while wading in the beach, Rosa went under and took in a lot of water, causing her to drown. We believe a medical event caused her to go under. Here is a local news story about the tragedy https://www.primerahora.com/noticias/policia-tribunales/notas/mujer-muere-ahogada-en-salinas/

Recent Donations
Kenzie
$ 10.00 USD
10 minutes ago

I love you so much Rosa. I am so glad we got too spend out last days together in Puerto Rico, somewhere you love to be at. Forever Rosa world ❤️

Carlos
$ 20.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Marisol maisonet
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

May you fly with Angele's love you ❤️❤️❤️

Edwin Dejesus
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. I’m sorry for your loss. I can only imagine how hard this must be for you and your family. I will always remember the times we’ve had when growing up. Our deepest condolences from the dejesus family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

Aunque no hay palabras que puedan aliviar tu dolor, espero que encuentres consuelo al saber que Rosa estaba rodeada de personas que la aman y la apoyan. Consuelo a sus familiares y amigos. Mis más sinceras condolencias. Tu staff hermano.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

We love you Rosa

Marlene Santos
$ 10.00 USD
6 hours ago

