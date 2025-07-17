Fly Rosa Apellaniz Home

Hello family, friends and loved ones. We are all devastated at the untimely death of Rosa Apellaniz. In response to an amazing outpouring of love and support, we have created this givesendgo campaign. Those who wish to show support can donate here to send Rosa's body back to New York City from her beloved Puerto Rico where she perished. Rosa showed gratitude for even the smallest gestures, so we are grateful for any contribution including a prayer.

For those who don't know, Rosa was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at 2 years old and a severe seizure disorder at 3 years old. She had some intellectual and speech delays as well, but that never prevented her from saying what was on her mind. People loved her for her genuineness, sharp tongue, and humor, but even more for her fun and joyful spirit. She could always be seen singing, dancing and laughing. She loved her nieces and nephews and gave generously to them and all of her other loved ones. She kept a calendar of birthdays but memorized the birthdays of her siblings, nieces and nephews (of which there are many!) She was kindhearted and good willed. She will be sorely missed.

On July 15th while wading in the beach, Rosa went under and took in a lot of water, causing her to drown. We believe a medical event caused her to go under. Here is a local news story about the tragedy https://www.primerahora.com/noticias/policia-tribunales/notas/mujer-muere-ahogada-en-salinas/