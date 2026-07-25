Flying Flags for Fun

Good Morning, Good Afternoon, and Good Evening depending on when you see this! I am a regular guy who enjoys flying flags from my pickup truck. They are Patriotic flags, and I have been doing this for years. I hope y'all enjoy seeing them on your drives and commutes as much as I like seeing them too from others. I am starting this GiveSendGo to ask like-minded folks if they could help a guy out. First off, I do this for fun in my spare time, I don't do anything outrageous, and I listen to the best tunes while doing so, believe me! It would be great to do it more often. Lunatics unfortunately have damaged my vehicle, possibly due to their derangement. I have had flags ripped, and things thrown at my truck, it's a nice truck too. I would love to keep doing what I do. I wouldn't normally do this, but I figured this would be the best place to do so. The fundraiser will be giving 10% to GiveSendGo as a thanks for having an awesome platform! I will spend any proceeds wisely and at my own discretion. I appreciate your time reading this, and if you send a prayer or donate, Thank You! God Bless the USA! (I will also be sure to pay it forward in the future. I am a natural giver, not a reciever.)