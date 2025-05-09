Help us make it to the funeral

We are humbly asking for your help to get to Texas to say our final goodbyes to a beloved woman who meant the world to our family. She lost her battle to cancer. My aunt was more than just an aunt—she was a great aunt, a great-great aunt, and the heart of our family. She held generations together with love, wisdom, and unwavering strength. As our family matriarch, her passing has left a deep void, and it’s important to us to be there to honor her memory and legacy. Unfortunately, making this trip has become extremely difficult. Since being diagnosed with pulmonary embolisms in both lungs, as well as a mass in my chest, I’ve been taken out of work and have very little income right now. The financial strain has made even the basics of life challenging—let alone unexpected travel. We are trying to raise enough to cover travel expenses so that we can be with our family during this time of grief and celebrate the life of an incredible woman who gave so much to all of us. Any contribution, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to being able to say goodbye in person. Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support.