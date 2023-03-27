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Fly Fishing Gear for Kids Day

Goal$300 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian McClellan

Fly Fishing Gear for Kids Day

My son and I are volunteering to teach fly fishing to underprivileged kids at an event in Georgia. We'll spend the day sharing what we know about fly fishing, trout, entomology, gear, wading, and more.


We want to put together swag for the kids to take home and use in the future, something they can keep learning with. We're hoping to get them flies, boxes, nippers and clippers, and if we can raise enough, maybe even a rod to help them get started.


My son and I are putting in some of our own money, and we're hoping a local outfitter might help too, even if it's just selling gear at cost. We think this is a great opportunity to give back and help these kids discover a lifelong hobby. The event is October 17th so I hope to run this until October 5th. Thanks for helping out a kid!!

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