Flooded in Texas

Hello,I'll keep this short and to the point. My mother and her husband and his son and their dogs. lost their RV's and vehicles in the recent Texas floods,they have no home now and no means to get from point A to point B so they can work and make a living,they came close to losing their lives,but God thankfully saw fit to keep them here for awhile longer,I don't know who may be able to help,but I pray some folks out there have the means and are willing to donate however much they're able every little bit helps I'd greatly appreciate it and I know they would be eternally grateful if you can't donate then please at least share this wherever you can.Thank you and God bless.

Recent Donations
Jamie Hart
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Cheba Hut Franchising
$ 420.00 USD
6 days ago

Sending lots of good vibes and well wishes to your family.

Cheba Hut Austin
$ 420.00 USD
7 days ago

Annette Nunamaker
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers for your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Patrick
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Trust God

