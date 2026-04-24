Flood Relief Fund for Chelsea and Zach

Chelsea and Zach recently moved back to Illinois to be closer to family. During the storms that hit the state in mid-August, the apartment they were staying in flooded and the couple lost everything they owned. Luckily, they were able to get themselves and their pets to safety, but the next few weeks will be tough for them to navigate on their own. They are specifically looking for funds to help them stay in the hotel theyre occupying, or find another place that accepts animals. They are also open to food, clothes, and pet food donations or funds. Anything you are able to give would be so helpful and much appreciated!