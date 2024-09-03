Supporting the Fleming Family

UPDATE: 4/10/25

Scott Robert Fleming met Jesus face-to-face on April 5, 2025, at the age of 43. He was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend who lived in Fair Oaks Ranch, a suburb of San Antonio, Texas. Scott persevered through two years of physical illness, and though his flesh became weak, his faith in his Savior, Jesus Christ, did not waiver.

Scott was a man of deep Christian faith, and his love for God and others was foundational to how he lived his life. His faith was steady, humble, and an anchor in the good and hard times. Second only to his faith was his love for his family, who were his greatest joy and constant source of pride.



Scott met the love of his life, Whitney, on a mission trip with T Bar M Camps, where they served Christ together and formed a bond rooted in faith and purpose. That foundation became the heart of their relationship and the life they built together. He loved Whitney with all that he had and was consistently in awe of her strength, her heart, and the family the Lord blessed them with.



Being a father was one of the most important roles in Scott’s life, and he embraced it with his whole heart. He adored his four children — Lila, Auden, Noah, and Chloe — and found true happiness in watching them grow, guiding them, and being present in their lives. Few things brought him more joy than cheering them on from the sidelines — watching them play sports was one of his favorite ways to spend his time.



Scott was someone you could always depend on — steady, kind, and full of quiet wisdom. He had a way of making everyone feel at ease; he treated everyone with respect, and in return, was loved by all who knew him. In truth, it’s hard to find anyone who didn’t like Scott — he simply had that kind of presence.



He was laid back by nature and appreciated the simple things in life. Whether it was hiking the Appalachian Trail, ice climbing with his buddies in Colorado, camping with his family in Big Bend, or traveling across the globe to serve others, taking in the beauty of God’s creation brought him peace and joy. His calm spirit, strong character, and unwavering love will be deeply missed.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Whitney, and their four children, Lila (14), Auden (12), Noah (10), and Chloe (7). He also leaves behind his parents, Karen and Gary Fleming; his grandmother, Frances Freeman; his brother, Daniel Fleming and spouse Tiffany, and their children Jonah and Cora; mother and father-in-law, Sally and Ken Vick; sister-in-law, Leah Bull and spouse Jonathan, and their children Ellison, Caroline, and Millie; brother-in-law, Wilson Vick and spouse Kristen, and their children Sally Ann, Claire, and Tommy.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents Hubert Freeman, Marie Fleming, Bobby Fleming, and his brother Steven Fleming.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, April 15th at 4:00 PM, with reception to follow, at Currey Creek Church, 35 Cascade Cavern, Boerne, TX 78015.

Though his time with us was far too short, his impact will be felt for a lifetime.



I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7)



UPDATE: 1/1/25

While Whitney and Scott had hoped to be able to address the cancer with the alternative treatments that Scott has been doing over the past 6 months, the disease has progressed more in Scott’s brain, lungs, and a few other places in his body. Therefore, they have decided to add conventional immunotherapy into the treatment plan for a more integrative approach while they continue to support Scott’s body with holistic treatments in hopes of preventing any side effects from the immunotherapy. As you can imagine the associated costs of these treatments is substantial on top of what they have already spent thus far. The last 6 months have taken a toll on their savings while Scott has been unable to work due to treatment protocols as well as the effects of disease on his body. This fund is in response to many friends and family who have reached out, longing to support Scott, Whitney and the kids in whatever ways they can. To be frank we need to offset the financial burden that the continued treatment and time away from work have put on their sweet family. Please join us in praying Deuteronomy 31:8 over them, having confidence that the Lord has gone before them in this trial and for healing and a complete restoration of health for Scott. Thank you for your prayers and generosity in blessing Scott, Whitney, Lila, Auden, Noah and Chloe