Flags Across Johnston County is a new initiative started by the Johnston County Young Republicans in North Carolina.

The goal is to provide high-quality American-made USA flags for any interested Johnston County resident free of charge. This effort will help facilitate citizen patriotism and will foster engagement in American history and voter participation.

The Johnston County Young Republicans will provide volunteers to distribute (and install, if requested) the flags to recipients across Johnston County.

We need your help to raise funds for this new venture, and would greatly appreciate anything you can give. On average, each flag will cost $40 and our goal is to purchase as many flags as we can to provide to local residents of Johnston County.