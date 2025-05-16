Button Mill Pond Dam Repairs Easton Ct

Imagine living in a community with a swimmable pond that brings joy to its residents. However, very little had been done to repair the dam for thirty or forty years. In 2023, when the upper dam was leaking badly. Dana Benson donated $15,000 in addition to his labor to fix it. In 2024, the dam's base started to leak, and the pond became a muddy stream. After getting permission from the Board and authorization to spend $10,000 of Button Mill Pond Association money, Benson went forward with the 2024 repair. He spent $32,000 in personal funds in addition to donating his labor. He is asking you to help him raise the additional $22,000 in his funds that he expended to fix the dam. Please contribute to support the pond, which makes our community unique.