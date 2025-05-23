Help Will fix his Studio AC

It’s been a hot challenge lately—literally.

Our AC is down, and Will’s trying to power through his podcast in the heat. We know these are tough times for many, especially small businesses like ours.

If you're able to help us get the AC fixed, it would be a huge blessing. And if not, we’d be so grateful for your prayers as we work through this.

Thank you for standing with us in every season—hot or cold. 🙏