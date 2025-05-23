Campaign Image

Help Will fix his Studio AC

Goal:

 USD $3,100

Raised:

 USD $1,600

Campaign created by Willie Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Willie Johnson

It’s been a hot challenge lately—literally.

Our AC is down, and Will’s trying to power through his podcast in the heat. We know these are tough times for many, especially small businesses like ours.

If you're able to help us get the AC fixed, it would be a huge blessing. And if not, we’d be so grateful for your prayers as we work through this.

Thank you for standing with us in every season—hot or cold. 🙏

Recent Donations
Show:
Ann Rambaud
$ 30.00 USD
14 days ago

Badmoon001
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Pray you find a repair man worth his salt.

UAF Fix AC
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

ALWAYS, Linda Mtz. Hanna

UAF Fix AC
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love, Greg & Linda Hanna

Ann
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

It's not a lot but I give what I can right now with my heart

TL
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you, Will.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Love your show!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Furman315
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

My brother lives in Texas and we know the crazy weather you have there. We listen to you everyday on LFA. Henry and I hope to see you and Shannon on 7/26th. God bless you and yours.

Hannah Faulkner
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all! Thank you for all you do.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank You for all you do to report, counter protest, and share your Christian faith and perspective!

TPH14
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope this helps! God Bless

Tmitchell3
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Will

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck with the AC! God Bless!

Ann
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Will - Thank you for all you do. God is blessing me and I'd like to share. Vaya con Dios, Terry

Lisa Dooley
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Will and Shannon Thank you for everything you do, just wanted to help out 😇 May God Bless you with cool air LDooley 💕

JLJas
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you raise what you need to keep cool!

