Supporting Fish Legal Fees

Our daughter, Katia, is facing a difficult and emotional legal battle. She needs a lawyer to secure custody of her child, Axana and obtain a domestic violence restraining order against her former partner. No one should have to fight for their safety alone, but legal fees are overwhelming.

Our family is doing everything we can to cover the costs, but we need your help. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to ensuring Katia and her child have the protection and stability they deserve.

Your support means the world to us. If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Together, we can help Katia fight for justice and safety.

Thank you for your kindness,

The Fish Family