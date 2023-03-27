Currently have a job im also still in school which makes things hard i live in a very small town in the middle of nowhere and my job is almost an hour away so i have to have my parents drop me off if they can for a while now its just kinda of hard finding ways to get back and forth between and i can only work 1 to 2 days if im lucky not many jobs close by but the ones that are want full time which i cant do because of school ive been saving have $500 but bills aren’t cheap anything will help and know i might just sound lazy but i do want to work its just there are no place close that are willing to pay part time or there not hiring