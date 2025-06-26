Help Sherry Rebuild After Fire and Loss

Hi, my name is Greg, and I’m humbly asking for your help on behalf of my wonderful mother-in-law, Sherry, a 76-year-old retired woman who’s been hit with a series of devastating hardships—all in the span of just a few days.

🚗 It started with a car accident…

An uninsured driver with no license slammed into Sherry’s vehicle in her apartment parking lot. The damage was extensive, and because the other driver had no insurance, Sherry was forced to pay $1,000 out of pocket just to cover her deductible. That alone was more than she could afford on her fixed income.

🔥 Then, her entire apartment building caught fire.

Just days later, tragedy struck again. A fire ripped through her apartment complex, making the building uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage. Sherry lost all the food in her fridge and freezer. She had to pay for movers out of her own pocket, and Red Cross and renter’s insurance offered little to no help.

💔 Our family is struggling to stay above water.

My wife and I would step in to help, but we are facing our own emergency: she just had retina surgery, and we’re already $1,800 out of pocket from that. The truth is, we’re all flat-footed right now. Just getting groceries feels like a mountain.