Finding My Way Home: Camby’s StoryFor the past two years, my life has been packed into bags, moving from one temporary place to the next. At 58 years old, I am still working hard and doing everything I can to get by. But the reality is that my income simply isn’t enough to cover the soaring cost of rent.Living this way is exhausting. The constant moving takes a heavy toll, but the hardest part is the daily uncertainty. Every single morning, a familiar worry sets in: Where will I safely lay my head tonight? No one should have to face that question day after day, I have been on emergency housing lists for a quite some time now, waiting for a permanent place to open up. While I wait, the struggle to stay afloat becomes harder. That is why I am turning to my community for help.I am starting this fundraiser to bridge the gap and find a secure, stable environment where I can finally stop moving and rest. Your support—whether it is a donation or simply sharing my story—means more than words can say. It represents a step toward safety, peace of mind, and a place I can truly call home.Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading, caring, and supporting me.